The Jewish Council of Australia, which calls itself "a diverse coalition of Jewish academics, lawyers, writers, and teachers" and states that its mission is to combat "the rise in neo-Nazi activities, fascism, and far-right extremism," on Monday expressed support for anti-Israel student protesters facing disciplinary action at their universities.

The statement reads, "The Jewish Council of Australia is concerned that students across Australia, including at Deakin University, Melbourne University, Monash University and La Trobe University, have been sent misconduct notices for their involvement in anti-war protests."

The organization claimed in its statement that Israel is using "starvation as a weapon of war," committing "war crimes," and that students "are right to peacefully protest these mounting atrocities."

Executive officer Sarah Schwartz said, “We should be proud of all of the students, many of whom are Jewish, who have been speaking out against this unfolding genocide. The right to peaceful protest is a fundamental democratic freedom that universities should defend. Misconduct notices for peaceful protest, and anti-war, anti-racist speech should be immediately withdrawn."

Americans for a Safe Israel (AFSI) Chairman Mark Langfan said in response to the Jewish Council of Australia statement, “What is happening in Israel and in the Diaspora is a modern Kristallnacht. It represents an existential threat to Jews both in Israel and around the world. Before World War II, Jews were not being attacked in America simply for being Jewish. Now, I receive videos daily of Jews being beaten and harassed, yet the Diaspora Jews remain largely silent."

“People tell me that the Israeli army will prevent a Holocaust. Really? The IDF can’t protect the Gaza belt. It was obvious to any moron that Hamas was preparing for a massacre, yet the IDF kept insisting that Hamas was deterred. With their position standing against Israel defending itself, the Jewish Council of Australia has blood on their hands. Israeli soldiers are dying because of their position, which only gives the Hamas dictatorship more hope, determination, and power."