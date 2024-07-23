תיעוד מחיסול המחבלים צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Tuesday afternoon confirmed earlier reports that the head of Hamas' military branch in Tulkarem was eliminated in a strike.

"Overnight, the IDF, ISA, and Israeli Border Police conducted a joint counterterrorism operation in the Tulkarem area, as part of a series of over 50 counterterrorism operations in the area since the beginning of the war," a joint IDF and ISA announcement read. "The soldiers struck a number of armed terrorists in exchanges of fire and dismantled numerous explosives that had been planted underneath the roads."

"During the operation, an IAF drone struck several terrorists from various terror organizations in the Tulkarem area. Among those struck were terrorists who were involved in the planning and carrying out of attacks against IDF soldiers and the State of Israel from the Tulkarem area.

"Among those eliminated was Ashraf Nafa, the head of the Hamas branch in the Tulkarem area. Ashraf was responsible for manufacturing and embedding explosives intended to attack IDF soldiers, as well as recruiting new operatives into the Hamas organization.

"Additionally, he was involved in numerous attacks against IDF soldiers in Judea and Samaria, and was in contact with external Hamas terrorists who advanced terror attacks in Judea and Samaria."

The statement added, "Furthermore, the terrorist Muhammad Awad was eliminated during the operation. Muhammad was a terrorist in the area of Tulkarem, where he was actively involved in shooting attacks against IDF soldiers. In addition, he raised terror funds to support the battalion's activity in the area, and procured weaponry for the battalion."