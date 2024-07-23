Arab media on Tuesday morning reported that the IDF eliminated the Hamas military commander in Tulkarem, Ashraf Nafeh, in a UAV strike.

An IDF spokesman confirmed: "Aircraft struck armed terrorists during an operation in Tulkarem in the Menashe Brigade. IDF forces are conducting exchanges of fire in the area."

Arab reports also said that the Fatah organization's military commander in Tulkarem was also eliminated in an IDF strike Tuesday morning.

According to Israel Hayom, five senior terrorists from various organizations were eliminated in the strikes, among them Nafeh, whose official position is commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades, and the commander of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, Mohammed Awad-Abu Abado.