The Police Investigations Department (PID) announced it will file an indictment against an officer who was documented two years ago pulling a protester's beard and sidecurls at a demonstration held at Yitzhar Junction in protest of the security situation.

After the attack, the protester filed a complaint with the PID, but the case was closed despite clear evidence of the violence. An appeal led to the case being reopened and an indictment being filed against the officer.

The attacked protester's lawyer, Eladi Wiesel, described the sequence of events: "On their way to the square, protesters were blocked by Border Police officers who prevented them from reaching the junction. The complainant tried to cross the road and bypass the officers but was blocked by them. At this point, an argument ensued between the complainant and the officers who demanded that he move away from the area and even tried to push him away with their hands."

"Suddenly, the suspect grabbed the complainant's beard and pulled it with great force. The complainant screamed in great pain, but despite the scream, the suspect continued to pull his beard and even his sidecurls, using them to drag the complainant to the sidewalk."

The appeal also mentioned that the officer's version, claiming he did not pull the protester's beard and sidecurls and that the protester did not scream in pain, was contradicted by PID investigators who viewed the footage and documented it in writing. Additionally, it was written that the officer's claim that he acted this way because the protester attacked an officer was disproven and that because of the violence, the officer who documented the operation stopped the recording to avoid capturing it on camera.

"We welcome the PID's decision to reopen the case and prosecute the violent officer. We hope this decision is a first step towards eradicating the plague of violence among police officers that is repeatedly directed at law-abiding citizens and protesters for no reason. We will continue to ensure that the settlers' rights to protest are protected, and that officers who act with undue violence are dealt with," concluded Attorney Wiesel, who represented the protester on behalf of the Honenu organization.