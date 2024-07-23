Senator J.D. Vance, former US President Donald Trump’s running mate in the November election, blasted Vice President Harris at a rally in Virginia on Monday, saying she was a “million times worse” than President Joe Biden.

“Now, history will remember Joe Biden as not just a quitter, which he is, but one of the worst presidents of the United States of America. But my friends, Kamala Harris is a million times worse, and everybody knows it,” Vance said, as quoted by The Hill.

“She signed up for every single one of Joe Biden’s failures, and she lied about his mental capacity to serve as president,” continued Vance.

He also said that Biden’s record is the same as Harris’, while saying that neither of them are “fit to serve.”

“And while we’re on the subject of Joe Biden, can anybody just admit that if Joe Biden is not fit to run for president, he ain’t fit to serve as president of the United States either,” he said.

“If Kamala Harris is too blind or too corrupt to admit to the American people that Joe Biden should have never been in there, she’s not fit to serve either,” he continued.

Trump announced last week that he had chosen Vance, a Republican representing Ohio, as his running mate in this year's presidential election.

The announcement was made on the first day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Vance, a former US Marine, was elected to the Senate in 2022. He is a supporter of the State of Israel and has argued that America's support for Israel in its war with Hamas is more important than its support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

In a recent interview, Vance explained the need for a show of strength against Iran.

"We need to punch Iran hard," he declared. "That's what Trump did with Qassem Soleimani. That action actually brought peace by checking the Iranians."

"If you want to check the Iranians, you need to withdraw their oil money, and enable Israel and the Sunni countries to work to counter Iran,” added Vance.