Donald Trump's running mate J. D. Vance explained in a recent interview the need for a show of strength against Iran.

"We need to punch Iran hard," he declared. "That's what Trump did with Qasem Soleimani. That action actually brought peace by checking the Iranians."

"If you want to check the Iranians, you need to withdraw their oil money, and enable Israel and the Sunni countries to work to counter Iran."

The Abraham Accords, he claimed, were the key to such an approach. ''You've got all the infrastructure to do it already sitting right there.''