IDF strikes terrorist targets in Lebanon IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IAF overnight Monday struck a Hezbollah weapons storage facility in the area of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

In addition, terrorist infrastructure sites in the areas of Houla and Ayta ash Shab were struck.

On Monday evening, IDF artillery fired to remove a threat in the area of Ayta ash Shab.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization bragged on Monday evening after another volley of rockets was fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel, and claimed that they had extended the range of the rockets and hit Moshav Tzuriel, located near Ma'alot.

The statement was made after a barrage of about ten rockets was fired at the Galilee area, most of which were intercepted. One of them fell in the Tzuriel area and did not cause any injuries.