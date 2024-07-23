The Hezbollah terrorist organization bragged on Monday evening after another volley of rockets was fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel, and claimed that they had extended the range of the rockets and hit Moshav Tzuriel, located near Ma'alot.

The statement was made after a barrage of about ten rockets was fired at the Galilee area, most of which were intercepted. One of them fell in the Tzuriel area and did not cause any injuries.

Doron Kadosh, military reporter for Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio), commented on the issue and wrote, "Hezbollah is once again proud that it is expanding its firing range and launching rockets at Israeli towns that it has not fired at since the start of the war - this time Tzuriel, near Ma'alot."

"Beyond the expansion of the firing range, Hezbollah has moved to explicitly admit that it is firing at civilian population centers - and not only at 'military targets' and bases. Will the targeting of population centers in the north ignite a fire tonight in Lebanon like it did at the port of Hudaydah [in Yemen]? Or does the IDF only respond with force when there are Israeli casualties, as was explained to us after the UAV hit Tel Aviv? Because in the north there are already 30 dead and dozens more injured. five dead and five seriously injured in the last month alone," he added.