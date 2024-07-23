US President Joe Biden on Monday phoned in to his campaign headquarters, which has transitioned to supporting Vice President Kamala Harris after his announcement that he is withdrawing from the presidential race.

In his remarks, Biden, who is still in isolation following his COVID-19 diagnosis , vowed to continue working to end the war in Gaza and bring the hostages home during his final months in office.

“I won’t be on the ticket but I’m still going to be fully engaged. I’ve got six months left in my presidency, and I’m determined to get as much done as I possibly can, both foreign policy and domestic policy,” he stated.

“I’ll be working very closely with the Israelis and with the Palestinians to try to work out how we can get the Gaza war to end, and Middle East peace, and get all those hostages home. I think we’re on the verge of being able to do that,” Biden said.

Biden also urged his supporters to embrace Harris and said his decision to drop out of the race was the “right thing” to have done.

“I want to say to the team, embrace her. She’s the best. I know yesterday’s news is surprising and it’s hard for you to hear, but it was the right thing to do,” he said.

Biden’s comments came as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu landed in Washington, ahead of his scheduled address to Congress on Wednesday.