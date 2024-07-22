Hossein Salami, the commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, says that the plan to isolate Iran has been abandoned, and today "Israel and the US are the most isolated and hated in the world."

"Defending our country's borders today is not just about guarding the border. Blocking the border of the Islamic Republic of Iran means blocking the global policies of our enemies against Iran," he claimed.

He added that "Iran does not base its security on a narrow territorial margin but seeks to establish security across all borders of Islam, and this is a great task entrusted to the military forces. Iran's enemies are striving to gradually infiltrate Iran with a strategy and plan aimed at destabilizing the center of the country."

Salami also said that the Hamas attack on October 7th "left a historic global mark, leading to broad support for the Palestinians, and also to military mobilization against Israel, which, along with Iran's missile and drone attacks on Israel, will change the reality in the Middle East."

The commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard noted that "references to Iran in the speeches of the two US presidential candidates indicate the importance of Iran and its gradual transformation into a power, a development reflected in the ability to influence the shaping of reality on all continents."