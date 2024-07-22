Young members of the Religious Zionist party erected a protest display on Monday near the central bus station in Jerusalem in order to express opposition to the release of terrorists as part of a deal with Hamas.

In the display, a number of actors dressed as terrorists, with 'blood' on their hands, stood on a stage, with a banner behind them reading "Do not repeat the mistakes of the past, continue until victory", and a picture of Sinwar as an example of a terrorist released in the deal.

In conversations with passersby, the youths presented a flyer in which they cited previous cases of released terrorists and the consequences of these cases. The fliers state "A released prisoner today is a terrorist tomorrow. We should be learning from history - not repeating mistakes."

The youths noted that the first mass prisoner release in Israel included hijackers of the Sabena airliner, and added that the Jibril deal included leaders of the first intifada. Finally, they wrote that the Schalit deal included organizers of the October 7 massacre, and concluded by calling for not repeating past mistakes and not releasing terrorists in a deal.

A spokesman for the demonstrators said: "A deal that would release murderers with blood on their hands, withdraw IDF forces from Gaza, and halt the war is a deal that would harm the State of Israel in the long run, and such a deal must not be allowed to go through under any circumstances."