תיעוד מהתקיפות ברצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

IDF troops are continuing precise, intelligence-based operational activity in the Rafah area.

The troops operating in the area of Tel al-Sultan have eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-quarters encounters, with support from the IAF.

Furthermore, based on IDF and ISA intelligence, an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated the Hamas terrorist, Muhammad Abu Seidu. Muhammad Abu Seidu was a Nukhba terrorist who participated in the invasion into Israel on October 7th and directed multiple attacks against IDF troops in the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, IDF troops are continuing operational activity in central Gaza. Over the past day, the forces have eliminated numerous terrorists, and with the cooperation of the IAF, several terror targets in the area have been struck.

The IAF struck struck a missile launcher that was aimed toward Israeli territory.

The IAF also struck approximately 35 targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including military structures, terrorists and other terror infrastructure sites.