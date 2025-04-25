The Hamas terror organization responded to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address at the opening ceremony on Holocaust Remembrance Day, calling it "racist and extreme."

In his address, Netanyahu said that Hamas "is just like the Nazis. Like Hitler, like Haman, they want to kill, destroy, and eradicate all the Jews. They openly declare their intentions to destroy the Jewish state. That won't happen."

Netanyahu promised: "There won't be an Islamic caliphate with a terrorist army in our borders, not in the south, not in the north, and not in Judea and Samaria."

Hamas noted in a statement that Netanyahu's address shows the policy of "mass extermination that his fascist government is implementing against our people."

According to Hamas, Netanyahu, who talks about the Holocaust not repeating itself, is himself "committing a horrifying holocaust in modern times, in which Palestinians are being burned in the Gaza Strip and are being burned alive in their tents and under the rubble of homes, and are being buried alive in the refugee camps and under the rubble of hospitals and schools."

The terror organization added: A holocaust doesn't need crematoria, it can be committed with the newest Western weapons, and is being committed in front of the world." The statement claimed: "We remind the world that Gaza today is the 21st century Auschwitz."

Hamas emphasized that "the fight against the Zionist enterprise, which is carrying out an extermination, is not just a legitimate right, it is a human duty."