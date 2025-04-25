Ahead of Memorial Day for the Casualties of War and Acts of Terror next Tuesday, Israel's national social security agency published the data on the civilian casualties in the Land of Israel since 1851.

According to the data, 5,229 civilians were murdered in acts of terror over the years. Of all the casualties, 4,503 were murdered since the foundation of the State of Israel in 1948. 800 of the victims were children and teens under the age of 18, and 211 foreign nationals were killed in terror attacks over the years.

Since last Memorial Day, 79 victims have lost their lives in acts of terror; 934 have been murdered since October 7th, 2023, of which 778 were murdered during the massacre itself. Of those murdered since the war began, 615 were men, 319 were women, 58 were children under the age of 18, and 76 were foreign nationals.

According to the report, since 1851, terror attacks have created 4,753 orphans, 1058 widows and widowers, 6,155 bereaved siblings, and 2,346 bereaved parents. The October 7th Massacre in itself created 1,023 orphans, 257 widows and widowers, 2,053 bereaved siblings, and 1,143 bereaved parents.

The National Social Security Agency noted that in 2023, it had paid bereaved families 300 million shekels. In 2024, that number rose to 860 million, and in the first quarter of 2025, an additional 430 million was paid. In addition, the National Social Security Agency's rehabilitation department continued its psychological and rehabilitative treatments.