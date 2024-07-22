Activists opposing the war in Gaza and Washington's support for Israel plan protests at the US Capitol on Wednesday to coincide with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's US visit this week, Reuters reported on Sunday.

Police expect a "large number of demonstrators" and were making additional security arrangements but said there were no known threats, according to the report.

Netanyahu will be in Washington this week for a July 24 address to a joint session of the US Congress. He is also expected to meet President Joe Biden , despite Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race.

The US has seen months of protests from pro-Palestinian Arab groups and college students over US support for Israel amid its war in Gaza.

A coalition of groups is expected to participate in the protests on Wednesday, according to Reuters, among them ANSWER (an acronym for "Act Now to Stop War and End Racism"), women-led peace and human rights group CodePink, Palestinian American Community Center and Jewish Voice for Peace.

A flier has urged the formation of a "People's Red Line around the Capitol building" on Wednesday, where demonstrators will criticize the US government for not drawing a "red line" in supporting Israel, according to the report.

US protests since the war erupted in Gaza have included marches, vigils and blocking of bridges and roads near train stations and airports in multiple cities along with encampments on college campuses.