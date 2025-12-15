Violent protests erupted Sunday night in Amsterdam after pro-Palestinian Arab activists organized demonstrations against the performances of IDF Chief Cantor Shai Abramson in the city.

One protest was held outside the Concertgebouw concert hall, where Abramson’s performance took place. Police authorized a demonstration of up to 30 participants at this location. Not far away, at Museumplein, a larger protest was also held with police approval.

The protests followed the cancellation of one of Abramson’s concerts due to opposition and the fact that he serves as the Chief Cantor of the IDF. According to reports in Dutch media, hundreds of demonstrators gathered at Museumplein carrying anti-Israel signs, including slogans such as “child killers,” and condemned the concert hall with a banner reading: “Shame on Concertgebouw, you have blood on your hands.”

During the concert, a group of protesters began throwing smoke grenades and broke through police barricades.

A police spokesperson said that several demonstrators were arrested but refused to disclose their number or group affiliation.

Chairman of the umbrella organization of Dutch Jewry, Hanan Hertzberger, commented on the events, saying it was a deliberate provocation against the Jewish community.

“Abramson sings songs; he is not accused of crimes against humanity. This is simply harassment of Jews,” Hertzberger said.