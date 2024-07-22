The “week that was” started off with former President Trump dodging an assassin’s bullet. As the Republican nominee for President said, “It was G-d alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening.” He told Michael Goodwin of the New York Post and reiterated his remarks in his speech at the Republican National Convention, “I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead.”

President Trump has not only internalized the profound and unmistakable Providential intervention but has been brave and courageous enough to bring G-d back into the world. Unlike most politicians who rarely if ever speak about G-d, President Trump made it crystal clear that G-d is involved in every action that takes place.

President Trump was so touched by his brush with death that he decided to change his speech at the convention to highlight “unity”. “I want to try to unite our country,” he said.

Although his poor debate performance with President Trump on June 27th was the main reason President Biden dropped out of the race, President Trump’s Big Week made his decision that much easier. President Trump’s choice of Senator J.D. Vance as a running mate added youth and vitality to the mix making for an overpowering dynamic duo which left President Biden little choice.

With President Biden out of contention, President Trump’s words will carry much more meaning and significance. When President Trump says, “To the entire world I tell you this: We would want our hostages back, and they better be back before I assume office and you will be paying a very big price” he means business.

With President Biden’s bailing out, President Trump essentially becomes the leader of the Free World even though he has not yet been elected. Movement on the Israel Front, the Iran Front and the Ukraine Front all will start today. The re-alignment has begun. All parties will now factor in to every decision they make, a President Trump Administration.

Last week changed the world substantially and manifestly. It was truly the “week that was.”