Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday held a situational assessment with the IDF's incoming Central Command chief, Avi Bluth.

Attending the assessment were the Judea and Samaria Division commander, the Border Police commander for Judea and Samaria, commanding officers, and representatives of the ISA.

During the assessment, Gallant was presented with an overview of the IDF's operations in the area, including its work to foil terror attacks, eliminate armed gatherings at "refugee camps," and improve security components in Jewish towns, for the purpose of improving the residents' security.

Gallant stressed the need to consistently and systematically eliminate all armed organizations, emphasizing that the IDF has the full backing to work to achieve this goal.

At the conclusion of the assessment, Gallant said, "I have now completed a situational assessment with the Central Command, for the first time, with the incoming Commander. The Central Command arena is one in which terror bubbles, among other things due to guidance from Iran, Hezbollah, and other sources which aim to unsettle the situation here."

"A few months ago, I removed the limitations on operating IAF aircraft, including attacks, in the Central Command, in order to thwart terror without endangering soldiers unnecessarily. If there is a need - we will expand this."

Gallant stressed, "I have instructed the Central Command, the IDF, the Chief of Staff, to ensure that all of the operations of the terror battalions in the refugee camps are thwarted, and we are continuing to crush these battalions - in Jenin, Tulkarem, Tubas, and other places. We will work accordingly, we will not allow a situation to be created in which Israeli citizens will be under threat due to the actions of terrorists who are guided by Iran."