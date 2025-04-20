Khalil Al-Tufkaji, a Palestinian Arab expert on Judea and Samaria, claims that Israel is effectively annexing territories in Judea and Samaria.

In an interview published in Shehab News, Tufkaji said that "Israel currently controls more than 800 thousand of land in the West Bank under the pretext of grazing areas, and its goal is to remove the land from its Palestinian inhabitants, and allow settlers to remain in place.'

According to Tufkaji, "Israel has expelled more than 70 communities of Palestinian Arabs from grazing areas, particularly in the Jordan Valley and Masafer Yatta. The expulsion is part of a plan to empty the area of Palestinian residents as a preparatory step for its annexation to the State of Israel."

He further claimed that "the annexation has become a reality through the transfer of Palestinians to separate geographical areas, while at the same time Israel is preparing the lands that have been seized for annexation."