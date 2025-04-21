תיעוד מפעילות כוחות צה״ל ביהודה ושומרון צילום: דובר צה"ל

Israeli security forces operated on Sunday night to thwart terrorism throughout Judea and Samaria. As part of the activities, the security forces apprehended 20 wanted individuals.

Yesterday evening (Sunday), during counterterrorism activities in northern Samaria, Israeli security forces located explosive devices in Nur Shams and dismantled them.

Additionally, overnight, IDF soldiers conducted a counterterrorism activity in the area of Al Aroub and apprehended six suspects involved in rock-throwing.

The individuals were subsequently transferred to Israeli security forces for further questioning.