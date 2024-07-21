Mayor of Kiryat Shmona Avichai Stern spoke on Sunday at the National Emergency Forum conference held in his city.

The conference was attended by the leaders in the field and in the economy to discuss how to deal with the current economic situation.

"I am surprised to see so many people here. Those who keep the wheels of the economy turning are here," Stern said.

He added, "In recent years, we have made many changes in the city, but unfortunately, this momentum was stopped on October 7th. People are simply asking to return home. 14% of the city's residents have already declared they won't return to Kiryat Shmona."

Stern emphasized that "The state is not involved in the event, I call on the top economic officials to establish a fund for the reconstruction of the north. From the state, I ask to create a framework for tax relief."

Former President Reuven Rivlin delivered the opening speech at the conference, expressing concern about the situation in the country and calling for the establishment of a state commission of inquiry. "The billboards say 'Together we will win,' but we are not together. How will we win together?" Rivlin asked.

Rivlin criticized the government's conduct: "Ministers in the government often slander the IDF itself. How is it that in a country where the elected authority chosen by the Israeli voter, the Israeli sovereign, is in a state where it is not willing to defend individual rights? We are facing a situation where the system of separation of powers is on the verge of collapse."

Former President Rivlin called for the establishment of a state commission of inquiry: "72 percent of Israeli citizens are asking for a commission of inquiry, which, according to customary law, should be managed by the great legal minds in Israel."

Meanwhile, the government unanimously approved at its weekly meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to appoint Major General (res.) Eliezer (Chayni) Marom as head of the long-term rehabilitation and emergency event management task force in the Prime Minister's Office (the northern project manager).

"As part of his role, Major General (res.) Marom will be responsible for managing and coordinating the reconstruction of the northern region," it was reported.