Sirens were sounded in Kiryat Shmona and other communities in northern Israel overnight Saturday. The IDF said that at least 50 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the area.

“Following the sirens that sounded at 00:57 and between 2:34 to 2:39 in the area of Kiryat Shmona, approximately 20 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon. The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted most of the projectiles. Fallen projectiles were identified in the area. No injuries were reported,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

“Following the sirens that sounded at 5:35 in the upper Galilee, approximately 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon. The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted several projectiles and the rest fell in open areas. No injuries were reported,” it stated.

Overnight, the IAF struck Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Aitaroun, Maroun El Ras, and Yaroun in southern Lebanon, said the IDF.

Furthermore, said the IDF statement, on Saturday the IDF struck and eliminated terrorists from the Amal terrorist organization that operated within a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Froun in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for firing the rockets towards northern Israel and said it had launched a barrage of rockets into the Kiryat Shmona area in response to a strike on a vehicle on Saturday in southern Lebanon, in which, according to local reports, several rescue workers were killed.

Following the firing of the rockets, which also targeted communities that were not evacuated, the Home Front Command held a situation assessment, at the end of which it was decided that classes in the Golan would be held as usual on Sunday.

Locals were advised to stay away from communities located in the northern Hula Valley, including: Gonen, Shamir, Lehavot HaBashan, Amir, Kfar Szold, Kfar Blum, Sde Nehemia, and Neot Mordechai.