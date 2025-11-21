The Singaporean government announced today (Friday) that it is imposing targeted sanctions and entry bans on four Israeli citizens due to their involvement in violent incidents against Palestinians in the Judea and Samaria region.

A statement released read: "From this date, Singapore will impose targeted financial sanctions and entry bans on four Israeli individuals: Meir Mordechai Ettinger, Elisha Yered, Bentzi Gopstein, and Baruch Marzel - due to their involvement in violent events against Palestinians in the West Bank."

The statement further added: "These individuals were involved in extreme and severe acts of violence against Palestinians. Such actions are illegal and undermine the possibility of achieving a two-state solution."

Singapore clarified in its position that it considers "Israeli settlements in the West Bank to be illegal under international law, and that their presence and expansion hinder the ability to promote a political solution between Israel and the Palestinians."

"Singapore, as a consistent supporter of international law and the two-state solution, opposes any unilateral action that alters the facts on the ground in violation of international law," the statement concluded.

Finally, the Singaporean government called on Israel: "We call on the Israeli government to restrain acts of violence by settlers and bring those responsible to justice."