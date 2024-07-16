The US Treasury Department announced on Monday evening that it is removing Aviad Shlomo Sarid, a resident of Revava in Samaria, from the list of sanctions that were mistakenly imposed on him.

The sanctions were imposed on Sarid following a misidentification, as his name is similar to one of the leaders of the Tzav 9 organization, Aviad Sarid. The US had also imposed sanctions on Reut Ben Haim from Tzav 9, a 38-year-old mother of eight who resides in Netivot.

Sarid responded to the lifting of the sanctions and said, "I am a fighter, I fought in Gaza and I will continue to fight until the return of the hostages and victory over Hamas. We will continue to do everything to change the policy of aid to Hamas that harms our soldiers until the return of all the hostages."

The deputy head of the Samaria Regional Council, Davidi Ben Zion, wrote, "This is a resident of Samaria, an active reservist who is not an active member of the Tzav 9 organization. His only 'sin' is that he bears the same name as the Tzav 9 activist. This is crazy. Forget the fact that Biden's sanctions are a threat to every citizen and a reservist in Israel, now an ordinary citizen is paying a price because of American amateurism."

Meanwhile on Monday, the European Union joined the growing wave of international sanctions against right-wing individuals and organizations in Israel, by announcing sanctions on five individuals and three entities in eastern Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria.

The sanctions were imposed on Tzav 9, and also target right-wing activists Baruch Marzel, Bentzi Gopstein, and Issachar Manne, who are all from Hebron or Kiryat Arba, Tzvi Bar Yosef and his farm, and Moshe Sharvit and his farm.