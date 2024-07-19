US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Friday spoke about the Biden administration’s expectations of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech before Congress next week.

“Our expectation is that his speech will be one that doesn’t look like 2015" and will be focused on how the US and Israel are working together and working toward a ceasefire, Sullivan said at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

"Whether that happens or not, we’ll see," he added.

