The IDF has cleared for publication on Thursday that Sergeant First Class (Res.) Efraim Ben Amram, 25 from Yesud Hama'ala, succumbed to his wounds sustained in a Hezbollah UAV strike on the Golan Heights.

Ben Amram served in the 53rd Battalion of the Barak (188th) Formation.

He will be laid to rest on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. at the Rosh Pina Military Cemetery.

Ben Amram was severely wounded in a UAV strike on June 30 in northern Golan Heights and doctors had been fighting for his life.

17 other soldiers were wounded in the attack, all lightly. An inquiry into the incident found that the aerial defense system identified the UAV but the Iron Dome system did not manage to intercept it.

Efraim Ben Amram was the fifth generation of farmers in Yesud Hama'ala in northern Israel and the fifth of ten siblings. "He loves to help," his father, Yosef, said after he was wounded. "Loves to help both us and with the farming, he's a very positive guy with a very positive soul. He traveled the world and came back for reserve duty."