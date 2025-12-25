Undecover soldiers from the Duvdevan unit arrested four terrorists overnight (Thursday) in the village of Jayyus in the Ephraim Brigade area, who were involved in planning a terror attack.

The IDF reports that they were part of a cell that had planned to carry out the attack as part of a larger series of operations they had planned in that region.

In addition, the Paratroopers Brigade arrested three terrorists who had thrown stones at a main road. The perpetrators were detained and transferred for further investigation by the ISA

The operation, intended to actively conduct counter-terrorism efforts across multiple areas, contributes to the IDF's ongoing effort to prevent attacks and strengthen security in Samaria.