IDF soldiers in Samaria
IDF soldiers in SamariaPress Release

Undecover soldiers from the Duvdevan unit arrested four terrorists overnight (Thursday) in the village of Jayyus in the Ephraim Brigade area, who were involved in planning a terror attack.

The IDF reports that they were part of a cell that had planned to carry out the attack as part of a larger series of operations they had planned in that region.

In addition, the Paratroopers Brigade arrested three terrorists who had thrown stones at a main road. The perpetrators were detained and transferred for further investigation by the ISA

The operation, intended to actively conduct counter-terrorism efforts across multiple areas, contributes to the IDF's ongoing effort to prevent attacks and strengthen security in Samaria.