On Tuesday, three projectiles were identified crossing from the northern Gaza Strip toward the area of Sderot. In response, the IAF swiftly struck terror targets in the area from which the projectiles were fired.

IDF troops are continuing precise, intelligence-based operational activity in the Rafah area. In one activity, IDF troops identified and eliminated a terrorist cell and launcher that had been used to fire at IDF troops. No injuries were reported.

IDF troops are continuing operational activity in the central Gaza Strip, eliminating terrorists and dismantling structures used to observe the soldiers in the area.

Over the past day, the IAF struck more than 25 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including military structures, terrorist infrastructure, terrorist cells and rigged structures.

In addition, the IAF eliminated a Hamas sniper operative, alongside an additional Hamas terrorist in northern Gaza on Tuesday.