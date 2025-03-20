Sderot Mayor: 'If we don't destroy Hamas now - it will never happen'

Alon Davidi, Mayor of Sderot, warns that if Israel does not destroy Hamas now and return the hostages, the world will not agree to such an operation in the future, and the residents of Sderot, the Gaza border communities, and the north will continue to live under fire, as they have for over 20 years.

"I hear voices talking about damage to the economy, tourism, and flight cancellations, but is it acceptable for the residents of Sderot, the Gaza border region, and the north to continue living in constant fear? This situation is unbearable," says Davidi.

Davidi criticizes the public discourse and expresses frustration over the focus on political maneuvering instead of a real fight against terrorism. "All I hear in the media is talk about Netanyahu's political maneuvers – not about decisive blows against Hamas. Why? We must all strive for Hamas' destruction. The people of the Gaza border region and I want all the hostages back home, and alongside that – Hamas completely eliminated."

According to him, if Israel does not dismantle Hamas now and the hostages do not return, the price civilians will pay in the next round of fighting will be far higher. "I've lived here for 23 years, and not a day has gone by without hearing sirens and threats. People talk about the cost we will pay – but what about the price we have already been paying for more than two decades?"

Davidi calls on the government and the IDF to act decisively, not to stop the fighting, and to complete the mission by doing everything necessary to bring the hostages home. "Do not withdraw from the Netzarim Corridor, dismantle Hamas, eliminate and kill all the terrorists, and bring the hostages back. For heaven’s sake – Israel cannot afford to back down this time. We must fight now – so we don’t pay an even heavier price in the future. The people of Israel deserve a life of peace and security," Davidi concludes.