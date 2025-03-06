IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir met on Thursday, his first day on the job, with the heads of the regional and local councils in the Gaza envelope - Shaar Hanegev, Sdot Negev, Eshkol, Sderot, and Hof Ashkelon.

The meeting was attended by Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, the commanding officer of the Southern Command, his incoming successor, Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor, and Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor, the commanding officer of the Home Front Command.

During the meeting, the Chief of Staff spoke with the local leaders, thanked them for their cooperation, and emphasized the IDF's commitment to protecting the area and restoring its trust, destroying Hamas, and returning the hostages.

"We must defeat Hamas, we are preparing to return to battle. The hostages are our top priority," Zamir stated.