A Palestinian Authority Arab infiltrated the Jewish town of Telem on Tuesday night, hiding in it for approximately a quarter of an hour before he was forced out.

A security source told Galei Zahal that the Arab was under surveillance of security forces even before he entered the town, and they maintained surveillance of him.

Telem's security guard, who found the Arab, carried out the arrest protocol, and the Arab jumped over the fence and escaped the scene.

During searches of the area, the IDF located a knife and explosives, which belonged to the escaping terrorist.

According to the IDF, "During the night, security forces from the town of Telem in the Judea Brigade thwarted within a short time an infiltration attempt into the town. The forces arrived following the identification of a suspect who was found near one of the town's entrances. and fired into the air. Following this, the suspect escaped the town's territory."

"The forces carried out searches of the area, during which they found various items near the area of the breach. No one was injured, and IDF forces are continuing to search the area and pursue the terrorist."