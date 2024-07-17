Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday shared to his Truth Social social media site a video of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemning the assassination attempt against Trump this past Saturday.

In the video statement, Netanyahu said he and his wife Sara “were shocked by the horrific assassination attempt on the life of President Donald Trump”, and added, "This wasn't just an attack on Donald Trump. This was an attack on a candidate for the presidency of the United States. This was an attack on America. It was an attack on democracy, it was an attack on all the democracies."

Some viewed Trump’s sharing of Netanyahu’s video as a sign that the former President and Republican presidential nominee seeks to open a new chapter in relations with Netanyahu.

According to Barak Ravid of Axios, Netanyahu’s allies have met with Trump on at least four occasions over the past three years to try to repair ties, but an one aide said that “every time we thought we managed to put this behind us we discovered that it didn't work and that Trump was still angry."

The aides were encouraged, however, that Trump posted Netanyahu’s condemnation of the assassination attempt on Truth Social.

According to Ravid’s report, Netanyahu's team posted the video online and also sent it directly to Trump's team.

One of Netanyahu's aides said it was strategic from Netanyahu to refer to Trump as "President Trump", rather than "former President Trump", in the video.

"We were told that Trump watched it," a Netanyahu aide said. Then came Trump's post on Truth Social.

Trump and Netanyahu were close during Trump’s time as President, but since leaving office, the former President has several times openly criticized Netanyahu.

In one notable incident, Trump infamously cursed Netanyahu in an interview with journalist Barak Ravid in December of 2021. The former President had taken issue with the fact that Netanyahu was one of the first leaders to congratulate Joe Biden after his election win.

"I haven’t spoken to him since," Trump said of Netanyahu. "F**k him."

This past October, Trump criticized Netanyahu in a speech in Florida over the elimination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who was eliminated in a US air strike in Iraq in 2020.

In the speech, Trump claimed Netanyahu was no help in the effort to eliminate Soleimani, but later tried to take credit for it.

In April, in an interview with TIME Magazine, Trump said that Hamas’ October 7 massacre against Israel “happened on [Netanyahu’s] watch.”