Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement on Sunday commenting on the attempt to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

"Like all Israelis, my wife Sara and I were shocked by the horrific assassination attempt on the life of President Donald Trump," he opened

According to Prime Minister Netanyahu: "This wasn't just an attack on Donald Trump. This was an attack on a candidate for the presidency of the United States. This was an attack on America. It was an attack on democracy, it was an attack on all the democracies."

Netanyahu concluded: "On behalf of myself, my family, the Government, and the people of Israel, we wish President Trump a speedy recovery, continued good health and continued strength."