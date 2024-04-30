Donald Trump
Donald TrumpREUTERS/Ronda Churchill

Former US President Donald Trump has blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the Hamas massacre of Israelis on October 7, but says that he thinks a two-state solution will be "very, very tough."

Speaking to TIME magazine, Trump said he would support Israel in the event of a war with Iran: "If they attack Israel, yes, we would be there."

He added that he now believes Israel's skepticism regarding the viability of a Palestinian state is on target: "There was a time when I thought two-state could work. Now I think two-state is going to be very, very tough."

However, Trump also thinks that Israel should get the war "over with," and refused to rule out withholding military aid to Israel. Blaming the October 7 massacre on Netanyahu, Trump explained simply, "It happened on his watch."

Trump also told TIME, "I had a bad experience with Bibi," explaining that the 2020 operation to eliminate Qassem Soleimani was supposed to be a joint operation, but Netanyahu backed out at the last moment. "That was something I never forgot."