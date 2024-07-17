Residents of towns in northern Israel are furious by the measured response of the Israeli defense establishment to the incessant firing of heavy barrages of rockets from Lebanon at their homes on a daily basis.

Rita Ben Yair, an evacuee from the north, and a member of the leadership of the “Fighting for the North” organization, said, "It's time to change the equation, step away from the established patterns, and exact a price from the state of Lebanon. It is inconceivable that our house is burning and under such a threat and Lebanon is not burning. It's time to win this war and provide peace for decades to come, we must not return with an agreement of surrender."

Matan Davidyan, also a resident of the north, added, "It seems that the Israeli government, and in particular the Minister of Defense, simply does not care about us. We have been abandoned, I have no other word. While we are absorbing rockets like sitting ducks, Netanyahu is trying to promote an agreement that will cause us more years of suffering."

Limor Etzion, a resident of the north and one of the leaders of “Fighting for the North”, stated, "As it appears from the Lebanese side, Hezbollah is celebrating the existence of Gallant's red line. A very heavy barrage along the entire length of the northern border is the result of the normalization of the situation. Tens of thousands of residents are not sleeping again tonight and are anxious. Israeli government, your ultimatum has less than a month left."

Shlomo Salem, a member of the Shlomi City Council and one of the leaders of the organization, added, "Thousands of residents are under an unprecedented attack, children and parents are shaking, scared and frustrated inside the shelters. How long will the policy of ‘containment’ last? We demand a serious and powerful attack that will shake the whole of Lebanon, and we call on the Prime Minister to respond in a way that has not been seen since the First Lebanon War, and to destroy the Hezbollah organization."

Ma'ayan Benizri, a resident of the north, concluded, "The reality in the north must change and move from defense to attack, children are sleeping in fear, and wake up in fear of sirens. This is an intolerable reality and we must put an end to this reality. It is inconceivable that, in the State of Israel in 2024, we show weakness to our enemies."