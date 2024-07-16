The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Tuesday afternoon that, based on precise IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF struck terrorists who were operating in a UNRWA school in the area of Nuseirat.

The terrorists planned and directed numerous attacks against IDF troops in the Gaza Strip.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken in order to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of aerial surveillance, precise munitions, and additional intelligence.

The IDF stated, "The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law, exploiting civilian structures and population as human shields for its terror attacks against the State of Israel."

Furthermore, the IAF struck a company commander in the Islamic Jihad's Naval Unit in western Khan Younis.

"We are looking into the reports stating that several civilians were injured as a result of the strike. The details are under review," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.