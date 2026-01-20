The Jerusalem Municipality submitted an urgent request to the Ministry of Defense seeking military assistance to evacuate and take possession of UNRWA-owned land in Kafr Aqab.

The request was sent by the municipality’s legal advisor, Attorney Haim Nargesi, to the military secretary of the Minister of Defense, Brig. Gen. Guy Markizeno, against the backdrop of tight timelines set by law and government decisions on the matter that have yet to be implemented in practice.

The municipality noted that it had approached the commander of the Binyamin Brigade to request operational assistance in evacuating the compound, but was informed that due to an operational overload, he was unable to comply with the request at this stage.

The municipality is now seeking the intervention of the Ministry of Defense in order to obtain appropriate military assistance for evacuating the UNRWA compound, which is slated to be converted into an educational campus for the benefit of Kafr Aqab residents.

The request clarified that the municipality bears full responsibility for the evacuation and taking possession of the property, and that it will act in full coordination with the IDF, Israel Police, the Israel Land Authority, and all relevant bodies, while providing ongoing updates on any legal or operational developments.