הריסת מתחם אונר"א ללא קרדיט

The Israel Land Authority, together with law enforcement, began on Tuesday to demolish the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) compound in Jerusalem after a law was passed prohibiting the organization from operating in Israel.

Heavy engineering vehicles were filmed demolishing structures in the Ammunition Hill neighborhood compound.

MK Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beytenu), who initiated the bill to outlaw UNRWA, was present during the demolition and stated, "UNRWA's terror headquarters in Ammunition Hill was removed this morning, and at this moment, it is being destroyed before the State of Israel takes over the land. This is happening thanks to the laws that I initiated to remove UNRWA from Israel."