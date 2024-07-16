The CIA believes that Hamas commanders are now pressuring Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to end the war with Israel, CNN reported Tuesday.

CNN's report quoted a source who attended a closed conference with CIA Director William Burns. According to the source, Burns claimed that Sinwar is not "concerned with his mortality" but rather under pressure due to being blamed for the suffering of Gaza's residents.

Burns also said that it is "incumbent" on both Israel and Hamas to "take advantage of this moment" to reach a ceasefire.

He also said that the pressure on Sinwar is new from the past two weeks, as several senior Hamas commanders have told Sinwar that they are tiring of the war.

Burns' statements follow a meeting with the negotiators and Mossad chief David Barnea, who heads the Israeli team for negotiating a prisoner swap-ceasefire deal.

The CIA declined to comment to CNN.