The Assaf Harofeh Medical Center (Shamir Hospital) on Tuesday morning reported that one of the victims of Sunday's ramming attack is still in very serious condition.

The condition of the second victim, Sergeant Yonatan Laufman, is still moderate, the hospital added.

On Monday, the hospital reported that the other two victims of the ramming had been released home.

Hadas Vaks, mother of one of the victims, asked that the public pray for her son's recovery: "Our world has fallen apart. Our Ariel, my beloved child, was injured in the ramming attack in Nir Tzvi - and is in critical condition."

"I would like to ask that the entire nation of Israel pray for him and recite two chapters of Psalms for the recovery of intelligence officer Ariel Topaz, the son of Hadas," she said.