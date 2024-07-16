An investigation has found that a crossbow attack at the Israeli embassy in the Serbian capital last month was the act of a lone extremist, a minister said on Monday, according to a report in the AFP news agency.

On June 29, a member of a special police unit was shot in the neck with a crossbow outside the Israeli embassy in Belgrade after which he opened fire and killed the attacker.

"No broader organization has been identified in the preparation of the terrorist act" and the attacker had no accomplices, Interior Minister Ivica Dacic told reporters on Monday.

The attacker belongs to the Wahhabi movement -- a purist form of Islam that dominates in Saudi Arabia -- whose followers can be found in many countries, Dacic said.

Security services continue to monitor their activities in Serbia, he added.

The attacker had previously been identified as Salahudin Zujovic, a 25-year-old man from central Serbia who had converted to Islam from Serbian Orthodox Christianity.