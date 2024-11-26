Scuffles erupted in the Serbian parliament on Monday, when opposition lawmakers displayed banners accusing the ruling coalition of avoiding accountability for a recent train station roof collapse in Novi Sad, which claimed 15 lives earlier this month, Reuters reported.

Radomir Lazovic, a member of the opposition Green-Left Front party, placed a banner depicting a red hand with the caption "you have blood on your hands" on the speaker's platform, as shown in footage from N1 television.

Health Minister Zatibor Loncar confronted Lazovic, sparking an argument. Moments later, other lawmakers gathered at the platform, shouting, shoving, and striking one another.

Amid the commotion, opposition deputies chanted, "killers, killers," while some held posters of President Aleksandar Vucic with red hands and the caption: "No one is to be blamed."

The tragedy at the newly renovated train station has become a major political crisis for Vucic and his ruling party. Many citizens and opposition leaders accuse them of corruption and nepotism, though the government has consistently denied these allegations.

Last week, 12 individuals, including a former minister, were arrested in connection to the collapse. However, the opposition claims authorities delayed taking action against potential culprits, fueling public outrage.

Although Monday's parliamentary session was originally scheduled to debate the 2025 budget, opposition lawmakers demanded that the train station disaster take precedence. They also submitted a no-confidence motion against the government, but Parliament Speaker Ana Brnabic stated that it would not be addressed during the session.

While the session resumed shortly after 2:00 p.m. local time, opposition lawmakers disrupted proceedings by blowing whistles and creating noise.