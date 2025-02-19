Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar met in Jerusalem with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Marko Đurić.

During their meeting, the two discussed the situation in the Middle East and ways to strengthen bilateral relations. Minister Sa’ar thanked his Serbian counterpart for Serbia’s support of Israel, which was demonstrated not only in words but also in deeds. While some countries chose to pressure Israel through embargoes and appeals to "international courts", Serbia maintained its support for Israel during its difficult time.

The Serbian Minister of Foreign Affairs informed Minister Sa’ar that, at Sa’ar’s request, Serbia will change its travel warning for Israel and classify Israel as a safe country.

Additionally, the two foreign ministers agreed to continue cooperating to strengthen diplomatic, trade, and economic ties between their countries. They also confirmed that Minister Sa’ar will conduct a reciprocal visit to Serbia in 2025.

Following their meeting, the two ministers gave statements to the press.

Minister Sa’ar expressed his gratitude for lowering the travel warning and encouraged Israeli tourists to visit Serbia.

Addressing the issue of the hostages, Minister Sa’ar stated: "Tomorrow will be a difficult day in Israel, it is a very difficult day in a time when Israel has already seen many difficult days. It reminds us who our enemy is - an enemy that abducted babies, children, women, and the elderly. This is why we insist that Hamas can not remain in Gaza."