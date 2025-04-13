'Screw you!' | Netanyahu's son attacks French President, PM backs him up

Yair Netanyahu, the son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, attacked French President Emmanuel Macron, who called for the creation of a Palestinian State.

"Screw you!" Netayahu wrote in a post on X in response to Macron's post, which stated, "Yes to peace. Yes to Israel’s security. Yes to a Palestinian state without Hamas."

Echoing the tone of the French President's post and referring to territories occupied by the French regime, the Prime Minister's son continued: "Yes to independence of New Caledonia! Yes to independence to French Polynesia! Yes to independence of Corsica! Yes to independence of the Basque Country! Yes to independence of French Guinea! Stop the neo imperialism of France in West Africa!"

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced support for his son, stating: "I love my son Yair, a true Zionist who cares about the country's future.

"Like every citizen, he is entitled to his personal opinion, even if the tone of his comment on President Macron's post calling for the creation of a Palestinian state is not acceptable in my eyes. President Macron is severely mistaken, as he continues to push the idea of a Palestinian State in the heart of our land, that only aims to destroy the State of Israel."

The Prime Minister added: "Until this moment, no one in Hamas or the Palestinian Authority has condemned the atrocities of the worst massacre on Jews since the Holocaust, which attests to their true view of the Jewish state. We will not endanger our existence because of illusions that are disconnected from reality, and we will not take moral preaching to create a Palestinian state that endangers Israel's existence from the one who refuses to grant independence to Corsica, New Calidona, French Guiana, and other territories whose independence does not threaten France in any way."