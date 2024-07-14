Delta Air Lines is changing its employee uniform policy, after a user on X expressed outrage over two flight attendants who were photographed wearing Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flag pins, causing a firestorm, The Associated Press reported Saturday.

The uproar over the July 10 post on X, which described the pins as “Hamas badges,” led Delta to ban its employees from wearing pins representing any country or nationality besides the US. The rule will take effect Monday, according to the AP report.

“We are proud of our diverse base of employees and customers and the foundation of our brand, which is to connect the world and provide a premium experience,” the Atlanta-based airline said in a statement, adding, “We are taking this step to help ensure a safe, comfortable and welcoming environment for all.”

Delta’s policy shift reflects the ongoing tensions surrounding the Israel-Hamas war.

Both attendants pictured wearing the pins were in compliance with Delta’s previous policy giving employees more flexibility with uniform accessories.

Before Delta announced its new policy, one of its employees posted a reply on X asserting the attendants wearing the Palestinian Arab pins were violating company rules and sympathizing with passengers who might be “terrified” by it.

Delta apologized for that, saying the employee responsible for the reply had been removed from handling its social media communications.