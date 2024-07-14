US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Saturday night vowed to invest all possible resources in the investigation of the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump.

"I have been briefed on the shooting at former President Trump's rally, and have briefed the President. The FBI, ATF, U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania, and the Department's National Security Division are currently working with the Secret Service as well as state and local law enforcement partners on the ground in Butler, Pennsylvania," Garland said in a statement.

"My heart is with the former President, those injured, and the family of the spectator killed in this horrific attack," he added.

"We will not tolerate violence of any kind, and violence like this is an attack on our democracy. The Justice Department will bring every available resource to bear to this investigation," stated Garland.

Trump was discharged from hospital in Pittsburgh on Saturday night after being hit in his ear from the shooting during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

His campaign indicated that he plans to take part in the Republican convention in Milwaukee.

"President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States. As our party's nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again," said a joint statement from Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee.