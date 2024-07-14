Following an IAF strike in Khan Yunis, which targeted Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif, the terror group called on residents of "the West Bank, the Arab and Islamic nation, and free people of the world" to continue acts of identification with Gaza, until the end of "the aggression and mass destruction."

"We call for a general alertness of all the resistance battalions, to support Gaza, and out of loyalty to the blood of the martyrs," Hamas wrote.

Hamas added: "We call on the public of our Palestinian nation in the West Bank and Jerusalem to go out to mass protests in order to clash with the criminal Zionist occupation and its flocks of terrorist settlers who spread corruption in the villages and cities of the West Bank, and to escalate the clashes with them out of protection of our land, the places holy to us, and our right to freedom and independence."

"We call on the members of the Arab and Islamic nation, to free people in the world, and to those with a living conscious, who support the justice of our matter, to continue their mass activities and to escalate their actions of identification with our Palestinian nation until the cessation of the aggression and mass destruction of the children and helpless civilians in the Gaza Strip," the terror group concluded.

Also on Saturday, Hamas refused to confirm that Deif was killed in the attack.