Conservative political commentator Candace Owens waded into the waters of antisemitic conspiracy theories again this week when she called the infamous human experiments conducted by Nazi doctor Josef Mengele “bizarre propaganda” and stated that she does not believe Hitler was as evil as he has been made out to be on her Youtube show.

Owens accused the Allies of ethnically cleansing 12 million Germans during and after World War Two and suggested that this was worse than Hitler's crimes. "What is it about Hitler? Why is he the most evil? Well, the first thing people would say is 'ethnic cleansing almost took place.' And I offer back, 'You mean like we actually did to the Germans?'"

Her remarks appeared to reduce the Holocaust, the extermination of six million Jews and millions of others, to ethnic cleansing.

Owens went on to question the historical record of the experiments the Nazis conducted on their prisoners.

"Some of the stories, by the way, sound completely absurd," she said. “They just cut a human up and sewed them back together? Why would you do that? Literally, even if you’re the most evil person in the world, that’s a tremendous waste of time and supplies.”

“That just sounds like bizarre propaganda," Owens added.

As she has done frequently since launching her Youtube show, Owens used the opportunity to bash Israel, this time for the controversy over Poland's attempt to seek the extradition of former prison camp commander in Community Poland Salomon Morel in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Owens' latest podcast was widely condemned as antisemitic, with one X user writing that it is "hard to go much lower than this."

Owens responded to the controversy surrounding her latest episode by writing, "The reason why this particular episode is so detrimental to Zionism is because they have polluted American minds to believe that we must defend Israel out of morality and the evils of the Holocaust."

Owens has frequently engaged in antisemitic conspiracy theories since the Hamas massacre of October 7. Last month, she suggested on her podcast that the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC was responsible for the assassination of former US President John F. Kennedy.

Another wrote that Ownes Owens “continues to prove that she is one of the dumbest and most vile human beings on the planet."

When discussing Rep. Thomas Massie's (R-KY) efforts to have AIPAC registered as a foreign agent, she stated, "We know there was once a president that wanted to make AIPAC register, and he ended up shot, so Thomas Massie better be careful.”

In 2022, Owens defended Kanye West after the rapper wrote that he was going "death con 3 on the Jews,” while denying his comments could be antisemitic "because black people are actually Jew."

Owens stated that “if you are an honest person, you did not think this tweet was antisemitic. You did not think that he wrote this tweet because he hates or wants to genocide [sic] the Jewish people]."

She later apologized for her defense of West.

Owens has been entirely critical of Israel following the Hamas of October 7, accusing the Jewish State of genocide and defending antisemitic conspiracy theories from figures such as Tucker Carlson and Andrew Tate. In one instance, she bizarrely claimed that the Arab Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem is so named because that is the only place where Arabs are allowed to live.

Her false statements led Daily Wire co-founder and editor emiratus Ben Shapiro to criticize her, callling her response to the Hamas massacre and the subsequent war "disgraceful" and "faux sophistication."

The Daily Wire and Owens cut ties in March.