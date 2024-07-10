Hundreds of people arrived Wednesday to pray for the recovery of an injured IDF soldier at the Western Wall.

The prayer session was held for the complete recovery of Ro'i Sasson, who suffered severe injuries while fighting in Gaza.

Leading the special prayer session were Tzfat Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu; head of the Dimona hesder yeshiva Rabbi David Turgeman; and Itamar yeshiva dean Rabbi Yehoshua Van Dijk.

Rabbi Turgeman began by asking G-d to bless all those who came to the prayer sessions, and especially Ro'i's parents.

Rabbi Eliyahu then spoke, saying, "Their war is against G-d and His messiah, their dream is the Temple Mount, to spread, from here, their light to the world. They know that this place is the gate of Heaven, and the opening to the word, the ladder which connects heaven and earth, the stone from which the word was created. When they are in their dream, their evil thoughts and prayers want to reach here - want to fight the kindness and good of Abraham our forefather and to replace it with cruelty, adultery, impurity, and their abominations."

Towards the end of the prayer session, the attendees sang, "Tehei hasha'a hazot, sha'at rahamim, v'et ratzon milfanecha," (lit., "May this hour be an hour of mercy and desire before You").