As it does every year, ahead of Passover, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation carried out this morning (Wednesday) the traditional removal of the prayer notes from the Western Wall – the removal of tens of thousands of notes placed between the stones over the past six months, which have now been transferred for ritual burial to a designated geniza.

The rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, accompanied the removal as he does every year and recited a prayer for the unity of the Jewish people and for the tens of thousands who placed their prayers there.

The removal was done according to halachic guidelines, using gloves and disposable wooden tools to preserve the sanctity of the place and the personal content of the notes. The notes were collected in special bags and will be buried together with worn-out holy books.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation explained that every day, hundreds of notes are sent through the Foundation's website, in addition to hundreds of thousands of notes personally placed by worshippers and visitors at the Wall throughout the year.

"What stood out this year in an exceptional way were the notes sent through the Foundation’s website – notes written by citizens from countries hostile to Israel, including: Iran, Yemen, Iraq, Qatar, Lebanon, Pakistan, Sudan, Jordan, Egypt, Kazakhstan, and others. These included heartfelt prayers for peace, reconciliation, and building relations between nations and states," the Foundation stated.

In addition, during the recent period, tens of thousands of additional notes were sent to the Wall from Israel and around the world – from IDF soldiers, security forces, the wounded, families of hostages, and bereaved families – either through the website or personally during their visits to the Wall.

In addition, the Foundation announced that light of the high demand to participate in the traditional Birkat Kohanim (Priestly Blessing), this year, it will take place on two occasions: The Tuesday and Thursday of Chol Hamoed (intermediate days).

The ceremonies will be held in the presence of hostages released from captivity, their families, families of hostages who have not yet been released, wounded soldiers, IDF heroes, Israel’s chief rabbis, the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, the mayor of Jerusalem, and a large audience – and will be broadcast live on the Western Wall Heritage Foundation’s website.